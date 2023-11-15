Don’t Want to Cook This Thanksgiving Otsego County, New York?

Everyone loves Thanksgiving dinner, but not everyone wants to cook! Of course there's those of us who revel in the chaos of the kitchen, acting out our Gordon Ramsay fantasies with vigor. We can all agree that cleaning up after a large group of people sucks.

Luckily, there are options available from community dinners to take out to full bore opulence.

Community Dinner - Oneonta

In Oneonta, there will be a Thanksgiving community dinner at the St. Mary's Parish Center from 12:30-2pm. The address is 39 Walnut Street in Oneonta. Please RSVP to Cindy Korb at 607-267-0539. For delivery or take out, please contact Deb Bruce at 607-433-0356 or oneontathanksgiving@gmail.com by Monday 11/20. Volunteers are needed! Please reach out to Cindy at the number above to lend a hand. The dinner is free with donations accepted, and is sponsored by St. Mary's Church, Lord's Table, and the Oneonta community.

Community Dinner - Schenevus

In Schenevus, they'll be serving up a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings at the Schenevus Masonic Lodge from noon till 2pm. This dinner is in association with local churches and organizations. Everyone from local communities is welcome. Eat in or take out! The lodge is located at 82 Main St in Schenevus. If you would like to donate food, money, or your time please contact Amy Sulas at amysulas@yahoo.com. This is not a fundraiser, all unused food and money will be donated to local food pantries.

Thanksgiving to Go - Ommegang

This year, Brewery Ommegang is offering Thanksgiving dinners to go. These are fully cooked and complete dinners with heating instructions. They come individually or as family style feasts for up to 12 people. Slow smoked turkeys are also available. Order by November 17th, and pick up Wednesday noon-6pm. Call 315-858-9910 to reserve.

Thanksgiving Day Feast - Otesaga

If you want to go all out fancy pants this Thanksgiving, the Otesaga in Cooperstown is the way to go. Per their website: "Treat your family to a special holiday buffet served in Glimmerglass and the Fenimore Room. Enjoy traditional Thanksgiving dishes alongside a specially designed buffet just for kids. $65/adult, $30 children ages 5 - 12 (4 & under free). Prices exclude applicable taxes and gratuities."