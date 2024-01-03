Big Snow or Big Bust for Otsego County, New York?

Hat tip to Spectrum News 1 meteorologist Kaylee Wendt who said last night "there's a lot of hype about this storm, but I'm going to give you the facts".

Possible impacts to Otsego County, New York

The meteorological community is gearing up for what could potentially be the first truly impactful snow event of the season. Per NOAA Binghamton, a coastal storm is forecasted to move through our region bringing moderate to heavy snow with it beginning Saturday night and stretching through Sunday afternoon.

The storm has the potential to make road travel extremely dangerous. Roads may be snow covered and impassible until plows have completed their work on Sunday. Give yourself extra time to get to your destination or just stay home until it's safe to head out.

Right now, there are questions and variables as to locations and impacts. The NOAA's confidence pertaining to placement and snowfall amounts is low to medium. They have more confidence right now that there will be at least two inches of snow on the ground in northeastern Pennsylvania and New York's Southern Tier. Currently, there is a 46.3% chance that Oneonta and Otsego County will get four or more inches of snow from the storm.

Looking further ahead

Currently, the European weather model is showing aggressive storm totals, with close to a foot of snow from New York City northward with Central New York being the dividing line. The model is expected to wiggle and wobble back and forth, and these totals are expected to fluctuate.

Keep an eye on our pages, we will keep you updated with storm totals as well as any closings and cancellations during and after the storm.