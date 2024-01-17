Who Makes the Best Iced Coffee in Oneonta, New York?

Despite my weather app telling me that it's all of 11 degrees out, I'm craving iced coffee. This is not an unusual occurrence, I prefer my coffee to be over ice, even when the weather is crisp and frigid. I'm also not alone, there are many who are part of the year round cold coffee cult. Let's take a look at who makes a great iced cup of Joe in Oneonta.

As with most of my culinary pieces, the focus is on locally owned places and regional chains. You won't see national chains reviewed here.

Latte Lounge

At Oneonta's coffee house, there's an entire menu of iced goodness. As you can see, there's an entire menu dedicated to frosty goodness, and it just scratches the surface. There are endless flavor combinations. One review noted iced hazelnut cookie brew, and now I need to run down and try something similar.

Capresso Coffee Bar and Cuisine

If you want a flavorful iced coffee, reviewers say Capresso should be your first choice. Karrina C. on Yelp says "so far I've tried an iced coffee with caramel, iced coffee with white chocolate and pistachio (which was the most incredible drink I've ever had, and was recommended by the barista himself), snickers iced coffee, and mango chai latte." With all of these choices, and hot food as well, you can't go wrong.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's is my personal pick for iced coffee. At my local shop which is dangerously close to my residence, they start one for me when I walk in the door, a testament to how much I consume. I prefer mine with vanilla creamer, large size. To me, the flavor of the drink just hits the spot. An honorable mention goes to their coffee refreshers, with great flavor and a price point at around $2 for a 16oz bottle.

Social Eats Café - Project 607

I love to love on this East End Oneonta spot. The cozy, modern spot I love their dedication to kindness, positivity, and elevated food. Each time I've dined here, I've had their iced coffee. It's rich, flavorful, and complements their all day brunch seamlessly. In winter, sitting outside and enjoying coffee in their outdoor pods is a great way to spend a morning.