Alleged Oneonta, New York Thievery Leads to Felony Charges

File under: what did you think was going to happen?

Get our free mobile app

Crimes and charges

Four women have been charged in an alleged heist at Oneonta New York's Walmart location. On October 20th, 2023, the quartet was arrested after a New York State Trooper was dispatched to the big box store.

The women allegedly loaded up a cart with goods, and to quote the great Jane's Addiction, they walked right through the door, walked right through the door. None of the women made any effort to pay for any of the items they placed in their cart.

The foursome has been identified as:

Shania A. Reynolds-Broyles, age 18 of North Bellmore, NY – arrested on November 9, 2023

Nevaeh C. Moore, age 19 of Brooklyn, NY – arrested on November 9, 2023

Miranda Y. Cole, age 19 of Norwich, NY – arrested on November 9, 2023

Samantha B. Sawyer, age 19 of New York, NY – arrested on November 10, 2023

The women have been charged with the class E felony of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree. Each were issued appearance tickets to Oneonta Town Court on December 5th, 2023.

What happens when you steal from Walmart?

Stealing or attempting to steal from a store like Walmart on a grand scale will most likely not be a winning prospect for the thief. This is a company, and industry that knows people steal from them, and their security is almost Las Vegas casino level. Though due to size and level of chaos, Walmart might be seen as an easy place to shoplift from. Know that there are eyes in the sky looking for sticky fingers, as well as plain clothed security guards keeping vigil as well. If caught, you could be facing a bevvy of charges.