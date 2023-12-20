7 Gifts People From Oneonta, New York Don’t Want for Christmas

No, I'm not talking about the tightey-whities your Aunt Hattie excitedly gives you every year. These are gifts that would make next to no sense if given in Oneonta on Christmas morning.

New England Patriots Gear

Full disclosure, I'm not a sports person, nor is it an area of expertise. What I do know is that I see all kinds of Buffalo Bills gear all over the place. The Patriots are considered rivals of the Bills, and gifting Patriots gear might be a faux pas!

Hats, mittens, scarfs, etc

It gets stupid cold here in Oneonta and Otsego County. Just about everyone I know has multiple sets of hats and mittens, and just as many for their kids. While some might say you can never have enough, I ask where the line is.

Bathing Suits

Unless you're hitting Mexico or the islands for a weekend of glammy photoshoots, the gift of a swimsuit is all but unnecessary, especially in a place where it's warm enough to swim from July 15th-17th.

Gift Cards to Places in Albany or Binghamton

Oy, what a schlep as my grandmother might say. Who wants to trudge to our neighboring cities in January or February when you could keep your bucks right here in Otsego County and support small businesses?

Garden Implements

Our growing season here is short but abundant. It's always a competition to see who has the biggest and brightest horticulture in front of their homes. But not at Christmas. It's not May. Not many are even thinking about their gardens right now - aside from those of us who grow legal cannabis.

Shaped Chocolates Resembling Local Icons

It doesn't matter what it's shaped like, it's chocolate. Do we have any iconic geometry in Oneonta? Maybe shape chocolate like a cold cheese pizza would suffice? I don't know, just give me a piece.

Sunscreen

Unless you're a severe ginger or otherwise, why the deuce would you stuff someone's stockings with sunscreen. It's almost insulting to taunt someone with an item that will sit unused for months on end.