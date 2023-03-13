Adult Reboot of ‘The Flintstones’ Coming to Fox

In April of 2021, we first got word that Warner Bros. Animation was working on an adult animated series called Bedrock, designed to update the concept of The Flintstones for modern sensibilities. Elizabeth Banks was said to be one of the voices and producers of the relaunched franchise. Then, for almost two years, nothing.

But it seems like they’re going to yabba dabba do this show. (I’m so, so sorry.) According to a new report, Bedrock is moving forward at Fox, the TVC channel most synonymous with adult animated TV, thanks to series like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. They’ve now ordered a pilot of Bedrock.

Per Deadline, here is what the show is about:

A primetime animated adult comedy series continuing the story of the Stone Age family, Bedrock catches up with the Flintstone family two decades later, with Fred on the brink of retirement and 20-something Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.

Banks will voice the adult version of Pebbles, the daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Other voices cast in the pilot include Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm, Nicole Byer as Betty, Joe Lo Truglio as Barney, Amy Sedaris as Wilma, and Stephen Root as Fred Flintstone.

The original Flintstones was a TV landmark as the first primetime animated show in history. It’s had numerous revivals or reboots through the years, including The Flintstone Kids in the 1980s, which was sort of the opposite concept of Bedrock; instead of aging the young characters up, it aged the adult characters down. The most recent Flintstones media on the air was a series for kids about young Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm called Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs. Two seasons of the show aired on HBO Max but the entire series has already been removed from streaming.

