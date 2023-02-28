Everything New on HBO Max in March 2023

In March on HBO Max, you’ll have to say goodbye to The Last of Us; the Season 1 finale of the hit new zombie series premieres on March 12. But then you get to say hello to Succession, which returns for its fourth season on HBO and HBO Max on March 26.

You’ll also get to see the Oscar nominated documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, the return of the Perry Mason revival series, and a new comedy special from Marlon Wayans. Among the library titles joining the service, there’s Sinister, This Is the End, The Brothers Bloom, and, just in time for Creed III, both Creed and Creed II.

Here’s the full list of everything coming to HBO Max in March 2023.

March 1:

A Dangerous Method, 2011

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, 2014 (HBO)

Basic, 2003 (HBO)

Beatriz at Dinner, 2017 (HBO)

Best of Enemies, 2015 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

Cobra, 1986 (HBO)

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

Finding Forrester, 2000 (HBO)

Ghost Ship, 2002 (HBO)

The Expendables, 2010

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

I Love You, Man, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Make Your Move, 2013 (HBO)

Milk, 2008 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO)

Next Day Air, 2009 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Sinister, 2012

Spawn 1997

Speed Racer, 2008 (HBO)

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

The Big Hit, 1998 (HBO)

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

The Brothers Bloom, 2008 (HBO)

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Jacket, 2005 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

The Wife, 2018

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

This is the End, 2013

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (“A Brave Little Rooster”), 2015 (HBO)

Vampire in Brooklyn, 1995 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

You Got Served, 2004

March 2:

Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me, Max Original Premiere

Mariachis, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 6:

Perry Mason, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Rain Dogs, Season Premiere (HBO)

March 8:

Mortal Kombat, 2021

March 12:

The Last of Us, Season Finale Premiere (HBO)

March 17:

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 2

March 19:

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 23:

Only You: The Animated Shorts Collections, 2023

March 26:

Succession, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

March 29:

Those Who Wish Me Dead

