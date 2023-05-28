‘Cinderella’ Is Getting a Horror Movie Version

As part of the recent trend (which you either love or hate) of horror takes on beloved childhood classics, Cinderella’s Curse has been announced.

The film follows in the wake of similarly conceived horror versions of kids’ favorites like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and The Mean One (AKA the horror film of The Grinch). These movies tend to be panned by critics, while audiences are generally somewhat merciful. For example, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey has a critic score of three percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, the audience score is 50 percent The Mean One did somewhat better with critics, but not quite as well with audiences. It's sitting at 21 percent and 49 percent respectively.

Cinderella's Curse is going up for sale on AFM, the American Film Market, soon. ITN Studios is going to be releasing the movie in October of this year. Filming hasn’t started quite yet, and since it's assumedly pretty low budget, it’s likely that the writing and pre-production phases didn't take all that long. Louisa Warren, the film’s producer and director, made a comment to Bloody Disgusting recently. She didn't have a ton to say, but just enough to keep people interested.

“This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

At this point, no one's really sure whether or not this whole trend will last. As of now, it has potential, but there aren't really tons of people doing it, and the ones that are, seem to be riding on the shock value involved. Maybe this one will break the mold.

