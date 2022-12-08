What To Expect When Alice Cooper Crashes the Stadium Tour Party in SYR

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue rolls into 2023 with a new opener. Replacing Poison and Joan Jett is the original shock rocker Alice Cooper. As the tour is scheduled to hit Syracuse on August 5, this adds a whole new dimension to this already top notch tour and gives those who have seen it a reason to come back. Having seen Alice many times over the years, I felt it my duty to let any newcomers know what they may be in for, and provide the evidence to back up my claims.

Alice Cooper is a show. Alice Cooper is an experience. Alice Cooper is in his seventh decade of delivering his unique brand of rock n roll meets vaudeville meets haunted house. I most recently saw the Coop just over a year ago in Nashville and as much as every time before, he left me and the rest of the crowd wanting more. There is no "Ho are you feeling insert name of town here?". Alice presents a theatrical stageshow that knows an audience is there but never panders until the encore.

There are monsters

There are horror icons

There's a guillotine.

And the best part, its all delivered with a wink and a smile. This isn't horror. This is comedy. Alice's songs all have the hint of irony to them in a way that lets the audience know he is in on the joke, but doesn't allow you to let your guard down. From "I'm Eighteen" to songs from his latest masterpiece Detroit Stories, Every performance is career spanning with non stop excitement along with some of the best musicians on the planet. The recent departure of guitarist Nita Strauss was met with the return of Kane Roberts, who was instrumental in working with Alice in the mid 80s. Seeing this performance art ahead of what the Crue and Leppard have in store is going to be a treat that I can't wait for.

