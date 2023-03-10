Want to Role Play? One Tank Estate Sale Trip Could Have CNY Throwing a Crit
What's a crit?
If you know, you know.
On the other hand, if you don't know, you soon will. It is short for "critical hit" int he role playing fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons. And if you are an enthusiast for the classic, or perhaps you are wanting to dip your toe into the murky waters, there is a sale for you going on in Clifton Park.
Oh so much goodness in there. I would never claim to be an experienced player, nor do I even know how to incorporate these books as I have never been Dungeon Master. But to those who know, or who want to know, these books may be the keeper of many secrets and adventures.
I have no idea what this game is, but I so want to play. It comes with sunglasses. How cool will I look sitting at my PC with my sunglasses on, my knife in my boot and the watch that is straight out of Dick Tracy. Wait, this is not a computer game? Then why is there a prominent computer on the cover? Oh well, I will still look sleek and rad.
I have a fascination with trunks. And these full wardrobe steamers just speak to me. The engineering of the drawers and the hanging compartment. I am forever fascinated and on the hunt. Maybe this weekend will be the time.
I have often spoken of my love of vintage stereo equipment. I am just south of being a hoarder. But I love figuring out what makes it tick and getting it to working order when necessary or just enjoying when I find a piece that just won't die. Seeing a rack system like that gets the mouth watering.
If you know the value of getting out and seeing some neat items, then Reclaimingmia has a sale for you going on at 31 Brittany Oaks in Clifton Park. Let me know what you pick up using our app to message me.