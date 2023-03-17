Vintage Jeans Branding Items To Be Found at Oneonta Sale

I love vintage clothes.

And I love vintage jeans. I am partial to Acid Wash so don't be shocked to see me rocking the bleached jeans out in public with my British Knights sneakers.

So when I hit up the estate sales or yard sales, I am always on the lookout for new additions to my wardrobe. Sometimes I hit exactly what I am looking for and other times I strike out.

This Oneonta sale does not have vintage jeans but it has something that may just be even cooler.

Vintage Jean branded items.

Look at how cool that shirt is. Jordache is not just a jeans brand, but I will always associate them as such. These deadstock (vintage shirts never washed or worn) are a delight. They are so vibrant still and a real symbol of a time when Jordache reigned supreme. The 1980s was truly the heyday for the brand, which still does exist today in a different form.

Just a magnificent piece of advertising. If i were to get to pick this up, it would definitely find a new home in my office. I like to think my office is like walking into a time warp and this would indeed help that feel.

Buttons and keychains. No way i would be able to turn these down. I'd make an offer for all of them.

Jeans aside, I am still a sucker for vintage stereo equipment. This is just a portable marvel with detachable speakers and a marvelous wood grain finish.

And what home would be without? A Beverly Hills 90210 Pencil bag would be too much for me to pass up. A true piece out of time.

