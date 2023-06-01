Syracuse Star Set to Make Professional Debut

The Syracuse Orange are a school who have seen many of their athletes go on to the professional level. The recently passed Jim Brown with his professional career in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Carmelo Anthony is another notable name among the professional alumni from the Upstate New York School.

On the lacrosse side of things, current head coach and alumni Gary Gait has played on the professional level. The Powell Brothers Michael, Ryan, and Casey are big names in the world of lacrosse from Syracuse who played at a high level. Joining the names of these great athletes is another star who had great accomplishments during his time with the Orange.

Ahead of the fifth season of the Premier Lacrosse League, the Whipsnakes Lacrosse Club selected an offensive powerhouse at sixth overall.

The Portland, Oregon Native Tucker Dordevic will be joining the Whipsnakes for his 2023 Rookie season. Before heading into the PLL he had a very outstanding Collegiate career.

Dordevic attended Syracuse University from 2018-2022 playing midfield for the lacrosse team. During his time at 'Cuse started in all 47 games that he played in and totaled 124 points with 95 goals and 29 assists. On top of his in-game accomplishments, he was able to be named on the Tewaaraton Award Watch list three separate times in 2020, 2021, and 2022. He would be named a semifinalist for the award in 2022 as well as make USILA Third Team All-American in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

To finish off his collegiate career he transferred to Georgetown for the 2022-23 School year. For the Hoyas Dordevic started all 17 games of the season and was able to rack up 78 points between 65 goals and 13 Assists. He also helped lead the team to the NCAA Tournament but was bested by the #2 ranked Virginia 17-14.

The Whipsnakes LC have been successful in the past winning the 2019 and 2020 PLL Championships. During the 2022 season, the Whipsnakes finished the regular season at 9-1 and lost in the semifinals of the playoffs to the Waterdogs who would go on to win the Championship. With the addition of Tucker Dordevic at the midfield the Whipsnakes will be looking to make another championship run.

You can watch the Whipsnakes and their young new star beginning on June 4th at 3:30 PM when they face off against the Chrome during the PLL opening weekend in Albany, New York.

