Antler Clock and More Treasures on One Tank of Gas From Utica
I am not one to fear adventure.
I take that back. I absolutely fear adventure. Rock climbing? Sky Diving? Big fat "nope" right here.
Now, if you want to take a day trip for no particular reason, I will never say no. I am always up to get in the car and head out to some place I have never been. While local landmarks are all well and good, I am always on the hunt.
The weather does not always want to cooperate, but we are fortunate that the teams are out making the roads passable for us to still be able to get out and see cool things. Of course, gas isn't free. How about we take a look at some things to be found without draining the tank?
So what might you find if you go out on the hunt this weekend?
Yep, this exists and can be found in Schenectady at 670 Consaulus Ave. The antler clock is real and can be yours. How do you walk away from this?
I love stereo equipment and I am rather curious about this pair of Technics speakers with their seemingly over translucent appearance.
I know you are saying it is not Christmas time, but its only 10 months away and these trees always light up the season. Collectors love them, as do vintage Christmas enthusiasts.
As a retro game enthusiast, I love seeing things like this. At 1047 Inner Drive also in Schenectady, you may just find this original Nintendo Entertainment System with this assortment of games and cases. I see a coveted Camerica game and a Tengen game mixed in and those are fun additions to any collection.
I may not be an Antiques Roadshow expert afterall. I have no idea what this is. Is it a mini of some important famous sculpture I'm unaware of? Is it a collectible figurine? I seriously don't know, but I am so intrigued.
I do love a good leather jacket. And a branded leather jacket is all the better. I have way too many jackets, but I may need to make room for one more.
That is just a small sample of what you may find out there on the road this weekend, and you won't even have to empty your tank to get them.