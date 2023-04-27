Rome Estate Sale Home To Everyday Treasures
As we roll into another weekend, I begin salivating at the thrill of the hunt.
Yard sales are slowly but surely beginning to pop up. Spring cleaning is in full effect. For a picker like me, this is the busy season.
But TLC Estate Sales will be the first to tell you, they aren't seasonal. Indeed they have kept my thirst quenched since I moved here in the fall. This weekend is no exception.
You know I love all in one rack stereos. Soundesign was the king of these for a while. I particularly like this set because it has storage space not just for your LPs, but also for your cassettes. In later iterations, that space would be taken up by a cd player so this is truly a fantastic time capsule.
Not long ago, I would not have given this a second look. But I have since met someone who collects sports rally towels. This one is from 2008, which on the surface doesn't seem that long ago. But fair reader, i invite you to do the math. Yeah, I know. This is a cooler item than you thought isn't it?
Say hello to the Ritz Black Angus Rotisserie Grill. This is a beast and caught my eye immediately upon sight. I think it would do the job and then some.
Star Wars is always a win isn't it?
So. Many. Cds. And. Cassettes. Many hidden gems just waiting to be found. If you are an R.E.M. fan, you won't be disappointed.
So what did I find? A nice CRT TV with a remote. Some very cool novels featuring the stars of Old Hollywood. Clerks soundtrack and the classic Live Baby Live from INXS. Quite the haul if I do say so myself. But, I left a lot for everyone else at 6451 Pillmore Dr. Happy hunting.