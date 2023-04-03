Rochester Native Remembered at WWE Wrestlemania
Wrestlemania 39 is in the books.
The annual World Wrestling Entertainment spectacle ran for two nights over the weekend. The "Showcase of the Immortals" attracted over 160,000 members of the WWE Universe to Los Angeles's Sofi Stadium.
On Sunday Night, over 81,000 fans waited to see Cody Rhodes do his best to dethrone the "Head Of The Table" Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion. Just prior to the bout, Cody had a special moment during his entrance.
Jon Huber was a sports entertainer who wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper and in All Elite Wrestling as Brodie Lee. Jon was a proud native of Rochester New York and indeed, Rochester loved him equally.
Sadly, the wrestling world was shocked when Huber passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41 from the rare condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was survived by his wife and 2 children.
Which brings us to Cody Rhodes's Wrestlemania Entrance.
A touching moment for one of Rochester's biggest Superstars.