Rochester Native Remembered at WWE Wrestlemania

Wrestlemania 39 is in the books.

Get our free mobile app

The annual World Wrestling Entertainment spectacle ran for two nights over the weekend. The "Showcase of the Immortals" attracted over 160,000 members of the WWE Universe to Los Angeles's Sofi Stadium.

On Sunday Night, over 81,000 fans waited to see Cody Rhodes do his best to dethrone the "Head Of The Table" Roman Reigns as the WWE Universal Champion. Just prior to the bout, Cody had a special moment during his entrance.

Jon Huber was a sports entertainer who wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper and in All Elite Wrestling as Brodie Lee. Jon was a proud native of Rochester New York and indeed, Rochester loved him equally.

Sadly, the wrestling world was shocked when Huber passed away on December 26, 2020 at the age of 41 from the rare condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was survived by his wife and 2 children.

Which brings us to Cody Rhodes's Wrestlemania Entrance.

These moments are just beautiful and reminds us fans of the impact of the sport one those inside and outside of the ring. Amanda Huber, wife of Jon, tweeted as well.

A touching moment for one of Rochester's biggest Superstars.

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988 These photos are a real time capsule! Check out these photos from a WWE (WWF) wrestling event at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in February, 1988.

10 Strange Pro Wrestling Items Being Sold in New York Here are 10 of the strangest pieces of pro wrestling memorabilia you can buy right now.