With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is.

As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.

100+ pizzas will be donated by Mangia Macrina to the Rescue Mission of Utica on Thursday February 9th around lunch time. Chris Woodbeck of Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza knows how important it is to take care of the community.

In the past couple months, we have seen our community rally behind our business as we suffer from an arson at our building, this is our time to give back.

Carmine Testa, who is the co-founder of Pizza Across America, knows hwo important it is for local businesses to give back to the communities that keep them afloat.

“In my eyes, the best way to celebrate National Pizza Day is by helping others and giving back to our local communities. “We are thrilled to have Mangia Macrina’s and their wonderful staff participating in our largest pizza delivery yet, and we couldn’t do it without their support

To find out more about Pizza Across America, please visit www.sliceouthunger.org/paa.

