One Tank Trip to Find Classic Advertising Gems in NY
So what is a one tank trip?
It's exactly what it sounds like. A day trip where you can visit somewhere fun and different on just one tank of gas. We can sometimes feel stuck in our normal place in our normal life. Getting away without breaking the bank can cure those blues.
This estate sale in Albany has it's final day this Saturday and it looks like a real winner if you are into cool advertising pieces.
We don't like to admit it, but 1990 was 33 years ago. And this Budweiser cardboard ad celebrating the New York Giants Super Bowl 25 victory is a true survivor. Cardboard ads are especially interesting as they are so easily discarded and damged. For this to still be here looking as good as it does, it was obviously well cared for.
More Budweiser but we have moved to hockey. Another survivor that displays so proudly a pro New York team.
There is so much going on here. Cracker Jacks. Coca Cola. Budweiser with the Clydesdales. This is the exact king of room I love to see at a sale and I could see myself spending a considerable amount of time here and still not see nearly everything.
Molson and Coors and the great cold outdoors. Add tot hat the sled behind it and there is so much going on. I just want to dig.
47 Beacon Avenue is where you can find this cool sale in Albany. Fill er up and hit the road and you may just come back with a full trunk, if not a tank.