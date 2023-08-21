One Tank Trip from New York to A CT Picker’s Paradise

I have shared stories of various places one can get their second hand fix.

Since I am always on the hunt, I naturally like to clue in my fellow treasure seekers. There is enough success and fun for us all out there. Any place I can alert you to in my travels, I am happy to pass on.

So when I did some traveling this weekend, I happened upon a real flea market. This isn't an Antique Show. This is the true good stuff at great prices. You got to dig to find what you want, but it is most likely there.

Wallingford, a town in the southwest of Connecticut, is host to the Redwood Country Flea Market.

There was so much to see. Every dealer was different with a varied selection of cool items. From vintage electronics to items from long ago shuttered businesses, there was a lot to take in. Listening to people dickering over a few bucks was pure music to my ears.

People seemed to come from all over to buy and sell and seek their next treasured item. I do love the smell of commerce in the morning so of course, i was there bright and early. With so much to take in, I have to think a return trip is in my future.

Wallingford, I can assure you, just as sure as I am writing this piece to share with so many, you will se me again.

Something I don't see everyday was food items.

