One Tank Trip From CNY to America’s Oldest Outdoor Antiques Flea Market

This week marks the first of 3 weeks throughout the year for a huge flea market and antiques show.

As seen on Flea Market Flip, the legendary Brimfield Antique Flea Markets is up and running in Brimfield Massachusetts for the first time in 2023. It is running through Sunday May 14th 2023.

There are so many things to take in. Sadly, i have never been, yet, but in speaking to vendors and past shoppers alike, I have learned a few tips.

1.Wear comfortable shoes

There is a lot of walking to be done. From the car to all the grounds, you will be on your feet. Hope you have stamina.

2.It takes more than one day to see it all.

With so much going on and so many vendors, one day is not enough. I was told 2 days can make you feel like maybe you have seen it all, but in reality, you need 3 days.

3.Bring Cash

In the reselling business, cash is king. I am sure vendors are set up with Venmo or Paypal, but why take the chance. Cash is also very persuasive when dickering.

4.Bring something to carry your items in.

So you went to the show and you saw some cool items. You bought a few records. Maybe you bought some shirts. Perhaps a standing ash tray caught your eye. It is not easy to just go back to your car and drop things off. Your hands will get far too full. Some big bags or a cart or wagon will win the day.

If you can't make it this weekend, fret not. The market returns on July 11 and Sept 5.

Perhaps I will see you there.

