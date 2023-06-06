New York’s Golden Fire Sky Is a Whole New Experience

It looks like the Seventies

Get our free mobile app

A friend in Florida left me that comment to a picture I took earlier of the sky outside the building here at Townsquare.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I suppose she was right.

That image has no filters and is most certainly not colored to look like the effects they put on movies to make it look like they are in Miami, or the second Twilight movie. This was the scene today, as raw as it gets.

I have never experienced anything like this in my many years on this planet. I suppose I have been fortunate to not be within a wind direction change from a forest fire before. And 414 fires burning in Canada as of earlier today sure had their effect.

On the other side, what an interesting experience. Not one anyone would have chosen, but one that we can assess in real time. To walk outside and smell that day old campfire smell overwhelm was something to experience indeed.

Watching as the day continued to get darker like we were expecting rain, and then observing as the sky turned more and more golden, like a classic Def Leppard song "When The Walls Came Tumblin' Down" once spoke of. We saw so much going on from our windows as we didn't want to breathe in too much with the air quality alert being what it was.

So while this was an odd situation and a sad one for many reasons, sometimes it is good to step back and take in a new experience that we find ourselves thrust into. Hopefully we don't experience it again, but that doesn't make it less interesting.

7 Things You’re Banned From Burning In Your New York Bonfire We decided to do some research and provide some guidance. Here's 7 things thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Schuyler County

Fire Ravages an Old School in Albany - See Dramatic Photos Here