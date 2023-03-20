New Options Coming to New York Mcdonald’s Restaurants

My enjoyment of the golden arches has been well-documented.

Few things can help a road trip or a late work night as much as a Double Cheeseburger, French Fries and an ice-cold Coca Cola. And you know as well as I do that they have some of the best Coke, and in my opinion, the best ketchup. I know, I am strange to grade ketchup, but this is who I am.

McDonald's is famous for their limited time items, like the McRib. People line up when the company proclaims, "The McRib is Back!", I may be dating myself, but I remember items like Mcdonald's Pizza and the McClean Deluxe. Admittedly, I never had the latter, but I was a fiend for McD's Pizza as a growing boy. The sauce and cheese was so tasty and I remember the crust being grainy, but in a good way. It was a quality product that I wish would come back in the original recipe.

So when McDonald's adds options for us New Yorkers, we always look to the menu to see what else they could possibly add. But what about making paying for those items easier?

I am a loyal user of the McD's app and I take their alerts very seriously as usually they save me some cash on fries and the like. Today I received the following.

As a user of both of these, it is great to see more businesses adapting to how many of us have gotten accustomed to paying for items in other realms. More companies adapting is fantastic for us the consumer.

