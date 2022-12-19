My Wonderful Life in Seneca…err…Bedford Falls

I am a classic movie enthusiast. The 1930s and 1940s produced some of my favorite films ever. I am not saying you won't find me in the theater for the new Marvel movie; I'm not a snob about it. But something about that time in film just connects to me. So as much as It's A Wonderful life has become a go-to holiday movie, to me it is just a beautiful piece of cinema to be watched anytime. How does one not fall in love with Donna Reed or Jimmy Stewart with every watch?

So when I was driving into town for my first ever night in Central New York, I was overjoyed when I noticed the sign on the highway for Seneca Falls being the town that inspired the beloved Bedford Falls in the film. I knew this was going to have to be a holiday time destination for me.

Driving into town from the highway, I am not sure I can effectively convey my excitement when i saw the first "You Are Now In Bedford Falls" sign. I found some street parking on Fall Street and made my away around to some great businesses. I also took time to read all of the historical markers about Seneca Falls being the birthplace of Women's Rights. It was incredible to stand on ground that had seen such luminaries once upon a time.

Taking a long walk on a very cold day resulted in seeing many cool buildings. I love great architecture from a different time so I am all too happy when I stumble on a town with some great history to it like this. I of course had to check out the Visitor's Center and purchase a T shirt to commemorate my trip. That is where I learned of the Baily Bridge that may or may not have inspired the bridge George Baily finds himself at a crossroads on in the movie.

I couldn't leave without going to the It's A Wonderful Life Museum. Not much memorabilia is left from the movie but there was many things about the actors themselves which I found particularly enjoyable as I love these actors in many of their other roles as well. With plenty more to see and do, I know I will be traveling to Bedford...I mean Seneca Falls more often.

