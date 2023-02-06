I Survived the Freeze, But My Car?

It was a little hairy there for a minute wasn't it. The thermometer took the day off and went inside to grab a cup of hot cocoa. As the temperature plummeted below zero, the great teams got our roads treated and passable even as the snow continued to get blown around by the crazy winds. Their work to keep central New York moving was incredible.

And then Monday arrived and we all went back to work. And our cars looked like they had been through a Mission Impossible 4 sized sandstorm (i know that was a deep cut). Some windows of my coworkers looked completely covered. My garage has a white outline where my car resides that looks like a crime scene. Sure, that little droid and I have been through a lot together, but I was very fortunate to live in more warm climates for many years and had the option of going out when I chose to so my car has not experienced a whole lot of this in the 3 years I have owned it.

Winter Storm Brings Snow And Ice Conditions To Northeast Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images loading...

Seeing it covered in dirt and salt made me realize I should really look into care tips for my four wheeled friend in these conditions. For many of you this is old hat, but maybe this is a refresher for some of us.

I bought new tires heading into winter knowing I would be encountering somethings that would test the meaning of "all weather." Cleaning your cars tires is essential during this season to maintain great performance. A great tip to help maintain your tires is avoiding puddles. All the salt and dirt loves to collect in these shallow graves.

Wax can be a handy tool as a layer of protection between the marauding salt and the beautiful, susceptible paint of your car's exterior. Keeping it clean will of course help. No one wants their care to rust, right?

winter man brush car snow alexkich/ThinkStock/TSM loading...

I know, I know. "Dude, we already know this. Heck a 5 year old knows this." I get it. But let me enjoy acting like I'm helping you. It makes me feel good about myself.

