History and Collectibles To Be Found at Sauquoit Estate Sale

A house built in 1900?

A beautiful sunroom with a view anyone would love to wake up to?

A secret bar?

This is the kind of house that I can't wait to get into and check out.

Add to it a huge estate sale full of items that could decorate your home or finish your ever growing collections and you have an event not to be missed.

To quote the late Steve Irwin, have a go at this beauty. I worry I will be the old man with too many clocks going off at once, like Doc Brown in Back To The Future. Then I think that If I owned something like this, I do not see the downside.

This birdcage has a certain charm that kind of made me feel as though I wanted to get a bird. I hope someone else grabs it before I have to buy newspapers far too often.

I have long been fascinated by organs. The book in front of it is 500 songs made easy to play. I still fear my talents are far too loose to be able to bring justice to this.

This was just one of a few items from the Lake Placid 1980 games. Makes me think there is a story there. Who will be the one to carry it on?

Ladies and gentlemen. Beanie Babies. So many.

Did I expect to find Vanilla Ice in a home built in 1900? No but I love a good surprise.

This cedar chest is a monster. Great storage.

To quote one patron, "This freezer is so big, you could put a body in it." Please do not take his advice.

Nothing more satisfying than pressure washing. If you haven't ever used one, this is a life changing opportunity.

A normal Christmas mug you say? No says I. This is a Telco musical singing mug. When it is lifted, it should play a song for you as you enjoy your cocoa while watching Hallmark movies. My Grandmother had many and I try to pick them up whenever I can actually find them.

Sometimes, a picture truly is worth a thousand words.

9328 Butler rd is the place to be. TLC Estate Sales is running this one and have presented everything in an easy to see way. See you there.

