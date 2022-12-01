Historic CNY Village Lights Up For Christmas

A mere 10 miles southwest of the heart of Utica is the historic Village of Clinton. It is the home to Hamilton College while maintaining a small-town charm. The town square plays host to a variety of small businesses, each one celebrating all things home and enjoyable. It’s hard not to look at the town green and especially at Christmas time.

At the southern border of the green, you will find the giant tree with spectacular lights that sparkle and inspire awe.

Make sure to turn around from the tree to the west to see the businesses and the trees along the road wrapped in gorgeous white lights. The lampposts also signal the way to a holiday wonderland.

Walking north toward the center of the green, stop and admire the windows adorned with candles in the historic buildings. The homes seem to put one in the mood for the season all by themselves when a wreath or two is added.

In the center, you will find the gazebo which features a tree with a gold and white theme in the center. Surrounding the columns is a green garland connecting wreaths with bows to create an impressive photo opportunity.

Looking Northwest, you will see the home of the Alexander Hamilton Institute. This building dates back to the early 1800s and is truly a marvel to be seen in person. The added decorations and even the reflections of the decorations outside on its many large windows add a special holiday flare to this Federal style building.

I enjoyed my walk around and surely felt filled with the holiday spirit after taking in all the splendor.

