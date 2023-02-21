Heaven On Earth Belinda Carlisle Announces NY Dates

It seems Belinda Carlisle has been in the public eye a lot lately.

She was part of an all-star collaboration for the soundtrack for the movie 80 For Brady, teaming up with Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Deborah Harry for the song "Gonna Be You". She recently announced her first pop single in 20 years titled "Big, Big Love". Yes, it seems the stars are lining up for the former Go-Gos frontwoman.

Fans can rejoice as well as she has announced the North American leg of her Decades Tour. Belinda has only played a few sporadic shows in America over the last few years, opting to play more European dates. For those of us who have been waiting, this is Heaven on Earth.

The Decades Tour kicks off the North American leg on July 1st in Georgia and hits various cites before wrapping up in Los Angeles on August 27. In between those shows, New York will get two tour dates. July 17th sees the tour hitting Sony Hall in the City and July 18th finds her in Westbury New York at the NYCB Theatre. If you don't mind a quick car trip, there are other dates that could well be worth your time to check out.

It has been 20 years since I last saw Belinda Carlisle live at the Wolfden in Connecticut. March 1st, 2003 was an exciting night for me as I sang along to my favorites like "Summer Rain", "Leave a Light On", "I Get Weak" and my number one, "Circle In the Sand". I brought my first ever digital camera with me, and the results were less than stunning, but I have nonetheless included some of my favorites here for you today.

I am beyond excited for this tour. It has been far too long for an avid concertgoer like me to not have seen one of my favorites. The question for me is not which, but just how many shows I will be attending.

