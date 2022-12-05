Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. Announce Syracuse Date on Upcoming Tour

Hey Girl! The Goo Goo Dolls have revealed the details for their The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R.

The massive summer 2023 tour will be sliding into Lakeview Amphitheatre on August 16 2023

Get our free mobile app

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am to purchase tickets, go HERE.

For those who remember, O.A.R. played at Spac on August 21 of this year.

As a heads up for anyone wanting to catch this killer show, Lakeview Amphitheatre is cashless, so credit card or mobile payments ready. You can't top that convenience.

In case you want to hit the road, the full list of tour dates is as follows -

GOO GOO DOLLS - THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR w/ O.A.R.

Jul 24 - Tampa, FL - Coachman Park

Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion

Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata

Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R

Goo Goo Dolls Rock Buffalo The Goo Goo Dolls were back in their hometown of Buffalo over the weekend.

Goo Goo Dolls