Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. Announce Syracuse Date on Upcoming Tour
Hey Girl! The Goo Goo Dolls have revealed the details for their The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R.
The massive summer 2023 tour will be sliding into Lakeview Amphitheatre on August 16 2023
Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am to purchase tickets, go HERE.
For those who remember, O.A.R. played at Spac on August 21 of this year.
As a heads up for anyone wanting to catch this killer show, Lakeview Amphitheatre is cashless, so credit card or mobile payments ready. You can't top that convenience.
In case you want to hit the road, the full list of tour dates is as follows -
GOO GOO DOLLS - THE BIG NIGHT OUT SUMMER TOUR w/ O.A.R.
Jul 24 - Tampa, FL - Coachman Park
Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion
Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC
Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata
Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - TBD
Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - TBD
Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R
