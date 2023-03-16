First Time Trip To NY Capital Is Quite The Ride

Having just moved to New York, I have so much exploring to do.

Get our free mobile app

And I am not afraid to do it.

It is not a far drive at all from Central New York to hit up the capital city of Albany. I finally hit a day that didn't seem to have snowfall in the forecast and decided it was time to hop in the trusty car and head east. A few miles and a lot of songs on the radio and I arrived, hopped out of the car and took in some sights.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I am not one hundred percent sure what this building was, but it was just splendid.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

I love row houses. Seriously they are an aesthetic so unique to cities built at a certain time of a certain size. They always remind me of the home President Lincoln was taken to after John WIlkes Booth shot him. I know it is a weird association, but as a student of history, I find those things fascinating and these homes are a part of that history.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Look at that purple trim. It mixes so well with the green and the brick. It is touches like those that display a pride that i love to see in a community.

Hyde/TSM Hyde/TSM loading...

Not my seven years of bad luck. Bummer to the culprit. It was not far from this that I saw a young man injecting himself with something in a doorway. I quickly moved on to another neighborhood.

25 Things People from Albany Have to Explain to Out of Staters Sure the people, places and things around Albany and the Capital Region makes perfect sense to those of us that live here. To the people that live in Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut we have some explaining to do. Here are 25 things that residents of the Capital Region have to explain to those that live out of state.

Albany's Ten Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2023 The resource Area Vibes has released information about the safety of neighborhoods in Albany, NY, and these areas are considered most dangerous entering 2023.