First Time Trip To NY Capital Is Quite The Ride
Having just moved to New York, I have so much exploring to do.
And I am not afraid to do it.
It is not a far drive at all from Central New York to hit up the capital city of Albany. I finally hit a day that didn't seem to have snowfall in the forecast and decided it was time to hop in the trusty car and head east. A few miles and a lot of songs on the radio and I arrived, hopped out of the car and took in some sights.
I am not one hundred percent sure what this building was, but it was just splendid.
I love row houses. Seriously they are an aesthetic so unique to cities built at a certain time of a certain size. They always remind me of the home President Lincoln was taken to after John WIlkes Booth shot him. I know it is a weird association, but as a student of history, I find those things fascinating and these homes are a part of that history.
Look at that purple trim. It mixes so well with the green and the brick. It is touches like those that display a pride that i love to see in a community.
Not my seven years of bad luck. Bummer to the culprit. It was not far from this that I saw a young man injecting himself with something in a doorway. I quickly moved on to another neighborhood.
