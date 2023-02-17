Day Trip from Utica to Get My Favorite Pizza? Yes Please

Picture this. It's Saturday. In February. There's no snow forecasted for the first weekend in what feels like fifteen years but is really more like 6 weeks. What does one do with a full tank a gas and a hunger that can't be satisfied by any old thing?

This person drives to Connecticut to get his absolute favorite pizza on earth.

This is not a debate on the best pizza. There are many fantastic pizza places locally. This is merely a statement of comfort and familiarity. Growing up in the nutmeg state, I had a pizzeria that I would frequent all throughout my teenage years. After moving away, I found myself missing it as we often miss those things we grew up with. So, having relocated here to Central New York, I have been biding my time for a weather happy weekend to make the three and a half hour drive to my own pizza heaven

Ok so I slept in a bit. But I was in no hurry. My GPS was good enough to take me across 90 until I hit Massachusetts, and then it was all back roads. It was a perfect day to take in the sights of a New England day.

As I drove along, taking in all the great architecture and blue skies, I was accompanied by some of the finest vocals to ever grace a car, my own. Ok so my singing was sometimes painfully off key, but in these little getaways by myself, I can't help but crank up some of my favorites and sing a long like I'm in front of a crowd of screaming fans. It wasn't long before I got to my exit.

At this point, only 2 traffic lights and 2 miles of road are in between me and my happy place. My anticipation grows to a fever pitch as all the waiting for the right time to make this trip has led to this. After driving up that road, and driving up that hill, I arrive.

Pop's Pizza. Like I said, this is not a debate as to who is best. This is just my happy place. After so many years away, the pizza was just as I remembered. That sauce, that crust and that cheese. Seemingly the same recipe with no alterations for years. And still, a Coca Cola location.

The inside looked a little different, but it smelled like home.

My hope for us all is that we each can take in something this weekend that feels like home, or perhaps take in something new in a day trip. I am fortunate that my new location has afforded me the opportunity to have these moments.

