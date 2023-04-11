Collectibles of All Kinds At Mohawk Valley Sale

Spring is in the air. And spring cleaning is happening.

And for a treasure hunter like me, that means that Tag Sale, Garage Sale and Yard Sale season is upon us. It means an uptick in estate sales. It means church sales and community sales. Sorry Andy Williams, but this is the most wonderful time of the year.

It seems Mohawk Valley Estate Sales is prepping for this as well. They are having a spring clean out sale in Fort Plain this week. It seems they have accumulated many things over the past 6 months and I am very interested in a few of these cool items.

Mohawk Valley Estate Sales/estatesales.net

Mohawk Valley Estate Sales/estatesales.net

I have always been fascinated with pocket watches. I love the aesthetic of them. There is a class tot hem but also a ritual. Removing them from a pocket, popping them open and reading them and then promptly returning it back to the pocket. Chain it to a vest and you have a true understated fashion statement.

Mohawk Valley Estate Sales/estatesales.net

I have so many questions. As a fan of old television shows, whenever Donna Reed or any mother on black and white sitcoms would pour milk on cereal or for breakfast, they would remove a pitcher full of milk from the refrigerator. Does anyone keep their milk in a pitcher anymore? Did they then? This seems to show that pitcher milk was indeed a thing. Does it go bad quicker? I seriously don't know and would love for anyone to chime in on this to me and let me know the downside of pitcher milk. If there isn't one, I can't guarantee I won't be out to grab this one.

Mohawk Valley Estate Sales/estatesales.net

Must be Italian?

Mohawk Valley Estate Sales/estatesales.net

Mohawk Valley Estate Sales/estatesales.net

I love stereo equipment. I love turntables. The imagery of this all in one is very cool. And the Denon receiver has me curious.

I am always on the hunt and I know so many of you are too. Keep an eye out for each other and help each other. There are enough goodies out there for everyone.

