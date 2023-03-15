Albany Vintage Shop Won’t Ruffle Your Feathers

When I travel, I make it a point to hit record stores, vintage stores and/ or yard sales. Its a great way to see a community by driving the side roads and hopefully find a cool item or two to add to my growing collections. And that is just what I did when I recently visited the state capital.

Albany New York was a new place for me. I had never been there before, and I was excited to check it out. I picked a nice enough wintery day with no snow in the forecast for a change. After a google search for my kinds of places, I found Ducky's.

Ducky's is cool vintage store in a beautiful old building. The music selection was fun and there were enough items of clothing and other various nostalgia pieces to keep me busy for a while.

Searching through the T Shirts, I found a very cool Pepsi Challenge T shirt from the mid 1990s version of that promotion. Being a Coca Cola loyalist, I just couldn't bring myself to purchase this item.

There were a number of records to check out which always occupies my time in a spectacular fashion. I also could not leave behind the cassettes without scouring all of them for a rare gem. Overall I spent quite a lot of time in this shop that just hit me in all the right places. From the architecture to the merchandise, I fell instantly in love with Ducky's and am looking forward to my return trip.

