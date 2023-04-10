Albany Estate Sale A Reto Gamer’s Dream
Oh I love the smell of a retro console.
The mix of Cheeto thumb and just a little bit of grandma's cigarettes forever stained into the continually yellowing plastic is where it's at. Ok, maybe that wasn't the nicest picture to paint.
I have mentioned that I am a retro gamer with a growing collection that I am always happy to add to if you know anyone looking to let something go. Thus, I am always on the hunt.
And this Estate Sale in Albany that starts on Thursday has me drooling just a bit.
Get the power...Nintendo Power. Get the Clues That You Can Use. As a kid, the new issue of Nintendo Power was always hot off the press. My buddy had a subscription, and we would pour through it looking for the latest news about upcoming releases or tidbits on the games we had.
I was an NES MAX user. For reasons I am unsure of, the NES Advantage (pictured above) was a bit too hard for me to use effectively. After a short lifetime of using joysticks, the Nintendo's D pad untrained the joystick out of me very quickly. I have always wanted to grab one and try again.
As a Nintendo Entertainment System enthusiast, I just want to look through these boxes. I see boxed games, which are my favorite. And who doesn't love Hydlide? Oh wait, everyone? Yeah that is probably accurate.
Admittedly I missed the boat on the Super Nintendo. When Sega Genesis released their "Super Wrestlemania" game, it has the Ultimate Warrior whereas Super Nintendo had Sid Justice. So, I got the Sega Genesis and never played the next generation of Nintendo console. My loyalty is easily for sale I suppose.