After a New York Town Banned Flag In Schools, This Elementary Flies It Proud

It was less than a year ago when Long Island Schools banned Pride flags in classrooms.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of lesbian, gay, transgender and queer pride and can be seen at many LGBTQIA+ events. The original flag was designed by Gilbert Baker. Harvey Milk, former San Francisco City Supervisor and the first openly gay elected official in California, asked Baker to come up with something and it made it's debut at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Celebration on June 25,1978. When Milk was assassinated later that year, people used it as a sign of support and pride and the flag underwent stylistic changes.

June of 2017 saw a more inclusive flag unveiled. This was known as the "More Colors More Pride" flag and was readied by the Philadelphia Office of LGBT Affairs. Amber Hikes, who lead the project stated that the flag was designed to

reinforce our strides towards combatting discrimination within our community, honor the lives of our black and brown LGBTQ siblings, and uplift our shared commitment to diversity and inclusion within our community.

One year later saw the release of Daniel Quaser's new design that was aiming to be even more inclusive to all groups. It is this flag that Reddit user "Jessieface13" saw at her son's elementary school this week.

There has been much scrutiny over this flag's place in schools. Just last year, the Connetquot Central School District banned them from inside classrooms. This flag pictured above is in California, so no bans were broken here. But seeing one school ok with something another school is banning is puzzling indeed.

