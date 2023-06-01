5 Weekend Activities For June In Central New York

With the nice weather that is headed our way this late spring and early summer, it is time for us to get out of the house and see what Central New York has to offer this upcoming month. I’m not sure about you but I am very excited to get outside on the weekends and enjoy the fresh air after being cooped up at work all week.

World’s Largest Yard Sale

To kick the first weekend off on June 3rd the Herkimer County Fairgrounds is hosting the World’s Largest Yard Sale. Doors are opening at 8 AM and you can shop till you drop or when the doors close at 3 PM. There will be over 250 venders in attendance so I’m sure you can find something that will catch your eye.

Utica Zoo’s Annual Wine in the Wilderness

You can break out your new outfit you got at the yard sale later that night on June 3rd at the zoo. Utica Zoo is hosting the 23rd Wine in the Wilderness event. Admission for general admission is $50 in advance and $55 at the door. If you are a designated driver at this event your ticket will cost you $25. From 6-9 PM will be able to taste wine from different wineries all over New York State.

Syracuse Mets

June 10th the Syracuse Mets Take on the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. When the Mets play at home on Saturdays, they like to call them Super Saturdays. This is because there can be a special autograph signer or even giveaways on these Saturdays. Also, the after the game there will be a firework extravaganza.

FrogFest 34

Big Frog 104 is hosting FrogFest 34 with headliner Russel Dickerson on June 17. The doors open at 11:30 AM for a jam-packed day of music at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds. General Admission tickets are $30 online ahead of time and $40 the day of the event. VIP tickets are $70 that include food, Non-alcoholic beverages, a FrogFest T-shirt, and shaded seating.

Clark Mills Fireman’s Field Days

Every year for the last weekend in June the Clark Mills Fire Department hosts the field Days. On June 24 Tompkins Drive will be performing at 7 PM. The Field Days also have an array of games on rides to keep you occupied as well as having concessions in case you get hungry.

