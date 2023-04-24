2 Anchors With New York Ties Part Ways With Rival Networks

Photo by Sam McGhee on Unsplash

It was a big day in the news for those who usually are reporting it.

CNN and FOX News shocked the world today by almost simultaneously announcing that they had parted ways with two very notable personalities.



This is apparently the coincidence of all coincidences. And what a shake up to the world of cable news.

Carlson, who broadcasted from Fox News New York City Studios sometimes, had been with Fox since he was an analyst in 2009, eventually having his own show. After last week's Fox News $787 Million settlement news for transmitting lies about election fraud, it was not unexpected that some changes would be made.

Lemon, who graduated from Brooklyn College, had been with CNN since 2006. He had come under the umbrella of controversy a few times in his career and most recently, had been the subject of articles relating to a toxic culture at CNN.

