2 Anchors With New York Ties Part Ways With Rival Networks

It was a big day in the news for those who usually are reporting it.

Get our free mobile app

CNN and FOX News shocked the world today by almost simultaneously announcing that they had parted ways with two very notable personalities.

This is apparently the coincidence of all coincidences. And what a shake up to the world of cable news.

Carlson, who broadcasted from Fox News New York City Studios sometimes, had been with Fox since he was an analyst in 2009, eventually having his own show. After last week's Fox News $787 Million settlement news for transmitting lies about election fraud, it was not unexpected that some changes would be made.

Lemon, who graduated from Brooklyn College, had been with CNN since 2006. He had come under the umbrella of controversy a few times in his career and most recently, had been the subject of articles relating to a toxic culture at CNN.

Top 10 WNY Public High Schools According To US News and World Report Check out the latest ranking of Public High Schools in WNY according to US News and World Report.

U.S. News & World Report Ranks Southern Tier High Schools Wondering how your Southern Tier area high school ranks nationally and within New York state? U.S. News and World Report have taken away the guesswork by doing the research for you. Note that not all schools in the Southern Tier are on this list as some of them are not rated.