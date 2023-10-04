Yum! Cinnabon Offering Mouthwatering Deals to Celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day

A secret menu? Limited-time treats? Free baked goods? Cinnabon is spoiling us for National Cinnamon Roll Day!

If biting into a soft and warm cinnamon bun sounds like heaven right now, just know today is National Cinnamon Roll Day.

Canva Canva loading...

I know, there is a holiday for everything. But I think cinnamon rolls deserve to have a day of celebration.

That is why Cinnabon is rolling out the red carpet for its signature treat and is offering some deals that will be hard to resist.

BOGO Cinnamon Rolls

What's better than one cinnamon roll? Two cinnamon rolls.

Running now through October 8, Cinnabon Rewards members can score a buy one, get one free baked good deal at their bakeries.

There is no code needed to celebrate; the offer will appear automatically in the accounts of all existing Cinnabon Rewards members.

Also, if you just decide to sign up, you'll also get the offer as long as you register this week.

Fans can mix and match eligible baked goods like Cinnabon's Classic Roll, MiniBons, 4-count BonBites – the bite-sized version of Cinnabon's famous cinnamon roll, and the Center of the Roll – the ooey-gooey center of the Classic Roll. Treat a friend or yourself to your favorite Cinnabon baked goods!

To get started on the baked goods bonanza, visit Cinnabon.com/rewards.

Limited-Time Treats

If you love ice cream as much as you love your cinnamon buns, then keep reading. Cinnabon is teaming up with Carvel for a limited run of fall-flavored goodies.

Canva Canva loading...

For a limited time, guests can experience this delicious lineup:

Cinnabon Soft Serve featuring the iconic flavor of Cinnabon's classic cinnamon rolls blended into Carvel's creamy Original Soft Serve.

Cinnabon Scooped combining Cinnabon ice cream with caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies.

Cinnabon Sundae Dasher layering Cinnabon Soft Serve, caramel and Cinnabon Crunchies, topped with whipped cream and Cinnabon Crunchies.

Cinnabon Deluxe Flying Saucer featuring Cinnabon Soft Serve sandwiched between two Flying Saucer® chocolate wafers and rolled in Cinnabon Crunchies.

Carvel will also celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day by offering a BOGO deal of its own, where fans can get a free Classic Sundae when purchasing one.

The sundaes can come in any soft serve flavor, including its limited edition Cinnabon Soft Serve. You can read more about this deal HERE.

Secret Menu!

Who doesn't love cracking a chain's menu and learning some delicious, new secrets?

Well, Cinnabon is lifting the veil so fans can see all the delectable treats that they've been holding out on them.

The Secret Menu starts October 4, which gives fans a chance to hack their menu and whip up one of these amazing treats.

TurtleBon: Topped with drippy caramel, rich Ghirardelli® chocolate sauce and pecans, TurtleBon is a sweet and nutty treat.

Caramel Lover: Caramel frosting and caramel sauce make this bon irresistible for the serious caramel lover.

OREO® Bon: Rich Ghirardelli ® chocolate sauce and OREO® pieces make for an insanely chocolatey, crunchy treat.

Cookie BonBite Sandwich: Our signature cream cheese frosting sandwiched between two Cookie BonBites. Satisfy your cookie and frosting craving with one deliciously perfect treat.

Be sure to save some room for dessert today! To find the nearest Cinnabon, click HERE. Same goes for Carvel, click HERE.

What Cinnabon and Carvel Say about Today

Michael Pittman, Vice President of Marketing of Cinnabon, is looking forward to how their latest promotion goes.

National Cinnamon Roll Day is our favorite day of the year, and this year is our best celebration yet. Whether you're keeping it simple with our iconic cinnamon rolls, trying something new with Cinnabon ice cream in collaboration with Carvel or spicing it up with our new Secret Menu, National Cinnamon Roll Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and enjoy a roll with Cinnabon.



Carvel is also excited about this new teamup.

Jessica Osborne, Vice President of Carvel's Marketing, sees nothing but good things for her company.

Carvel famously invented The Original Soft Serve™, and this year we are teaming up with Cinnabon to create the ultimate treats to celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day. This lineup brings together two classic treat brands to give fans new ways to enjoy their favorites, and we're excited to help fans satisfy their cinnamon roll cravings on this delicious holiday.

How will you celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day?

Also, what is the ultimate cinnamon roll? Mine is this amazing confection a friend made me back in college, which combined a cinnamon roll with a pecan sticky bun.

To this day, nothing has ever come close to that amazing dessert.

Get our free mobile app

43 Restaurants That Have Desserts That People Go Nuts Over Gallery Credit: Brett Alan