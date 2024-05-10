You Won’t Believe How New York Ranked in “Gayest States” of America
Pride month is fast approaching and a new study of the states with the most LGBT adults found something shocking about New York.
LGBT identification in the United States is rising, with the latest survey finding 7.1% of adults, or a little less than one in 10, identify as being gay, bi, queer, etc.
According to a recent Gallup survey, this is a jump from the 5.6% reported in 2020. The survey also concluded that one out of every 5 Gen Z adults identify as LGBT.
Bisexual individuals are the most common
Gallup also found that 86.3% of respondents identified as straight or heterosexual while the remaining 6.6% did not wish to disclose information about themselves.
Roadsnacks took the data one step further and determined the states with the highest and lowest rates of LGBT adults.
Shockingly, New York was nowhere near the top 5, 10 or even 25.
The "gayest" state of all was Oregon, respectively followed by Delaware, Utah, New Hampshire and Virginia in the top 5.
The remaining half of the top 10 were Colorado, Maine, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Wyoming.
Read More: NY in Store for a Historically Hot and Sweaty Summer
New York has a relatively small amount of LGBT households in the state. In fact, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, West Virginia, Alaska, and Pennsylvania all have more residents who don't identify as heterosexual.
New York finished in 27th place, with only 5.5% of the population identifying as part of the LGBT community.
So where do most of these people live? Roadsnacks also issued a list of the "gayest places" in New York and, shockingly, the majority was in Upstate New York.
#1 overall was the city of Walden, followed by the Village of Mohawk in second place. Third place went to Coxsackie, fourth was Mount Morris, and Little Falls rounded out the top 5. Phoenix landed in sixth place overall.
New York City came in 36th overall, for comparison.
The study also determined the places with the least LGBT households; which were New York Mills, Ogdensburg, and Owego.
What do you make of this new "study"? Sound off using the chat feature on the station app.
