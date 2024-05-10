Pride month is fast approaching and a new study of the states with the most LGBT adults found something shocking about New York.

LGBT identification in the United States is rising, with the latest survey finding 7.1% of adults, or a little less than one in 10, identify as being gay, bi, queer, etc.

Germany v Hungary - UEFA Euro 2020: Group F Matthias Hangst/Getty Images loading...

According to a recent Gallup survey, this is a jump from the 5.6% reported in 2020. The survey also concluded that one out of every 5 Gen Z adults identify as LGBT.

Bisexual individuals are the most common

Gallup also found that 86.3% of respondents identified as straight or heterosexual while the remaining 6.6% did not wish to disclose information about themselves.

Roadsnacks took the data one step further and determined the states with the highest and lowest rates of LGBT adults.

close up of happy male gay couple dancing iStock via Getty Images loading...

Shockingly, New York was nowhere near the top 5, 10 or even 25.

The "gayest" state of all was Oregon, respectively followed by Delaware, Utah, New Hampshire and Virginia in the top 5.

The remaining half of the top 10 were Colorado, Maine, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Wyoming.

Read More: NY in Store for a Historically Hot and Sweaty Summer

New York has a relatively small amount of LGBT households in the state. In fact, Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, West Virginia, Alaska, and Pennsylvania all have more residents who don't identify as heterosexual.

New York finished in 27th place, with only 5.5% of the population identifying as part of the LGBT community.

Gay Pride Parades Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

So where do most of these people live? Roadsnacks also issued a list of the "gayest places" in New York and, shockingly, the majority was in Upstate New York.

#1 overall was the city of Walden, followed by the Village of Mohawk in second place. Third place went to Coxsackie, fourth was Mount Morris, and Little Falls rounded out the top 5. Phoenix landed in sixth place overall.

New York City came in 36th overall, for comparison.

The study also determined the places with the least LGBT households; which were New York Mills, Ogdensburg, and Owego.

What do you make of this new "study"? Sound off using the chat feature on the station app.

Get our free mobile app

The 10 Worst Places To Live In New York State While New York is certainly home to a plethora of hidden gems and breathtaking sights, Road Snacks has highlighted the state's most undesirable spots.

As for what determines what makes a city or town one of the "worst" places to live, Road Snacks compared 163 cities with 5,000 or more residents, to find those with the lowest median home value, weakest school districts, and highest rates of unemployment and crime. In short, the survey ranked cities and towns based off their economic performance and opportunity for growth, which Road Snacks says impacts the quality of life of its residents.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the worst New York State has to offer. That said, the company is not calling these cities bad - so if you have an issue, take it up with Road Snacks. We're just reporting their findings. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan