World’s #1 Ranked Poker Player in WSOP is From Little Falls

The world's top ranked poker player is a Little Falls High School graduate and he's one of the favorites in this weeks World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas.

Lonis is the 58th all-time winningest professional poker player on the circuit with total winnings that total over $20 million. And yes, at one point he was just a high school senior from one of New York's smallest cities who caught the poker bug at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, the WSOP kicks off in Vegas and Lonis will be there in the middle of the of the action, as one of the favorites. He could also score a a hefty payout if you bet the WSOP, as he' currently +3000 meaning a $100 bet would net $3,000 if Lonis wins. Unfortunately, despite legalized gambling in New York, it's not legal to bet on poker events in this state - but in Vegas, it's certainly legal.

The last time we spoke with Lonis he was 28-years-old, was just ranked #1 in the world and was 177th on the all-time earners list with winnings near $9 million. Well, that was last year. Now he's 29, and he's more than doubled his lifetime earnings.

I found out about Lonis through my son, Joshua, who went to high school with the now, enormous poker star. Lonis says that he grew up around his grandmother who loved to play poker online, and that's where he really learned the game. He says he got his start playing at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, NY, and then traveled to play with New York City bettors at the Rivers Casino in Albany. Lonis said, at some point her realized a person could make a lot of money playing poker.

Lonis says he has some fond memories of living in Little Falls and the Mohawk Valley. He even remembered one of his teachers, Tony Scaparo who taught health and physical education at Little Falls. But not much can compare to what Lonis has been able to accomplish at the Poker table.

Here's what Jesse has accomplished so far.

United States All Time Money List - Ranked 29th

New York, USA All Time Money List- Ranked 8th

All Time Money List Current Rank- Ranked 58th

Global Poker Index Ranking- Ranked 1st

Popularity Ranking- 196th (Last year he was ranked 643rd)

The former Little Falls, NY teen now lives with his wife and family full-time in Las Vegas.

