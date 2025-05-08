Mother's Day is coming up fast, but there are some presents that will automatically land you in the dog house.

Growing up, it was easier pulling teeth from a rabid grizzly bear than trying to get my mom to reveal what she wanted for Mother's Day. She'd always fire off something non-committal or dance around a direct answer.

I wasn't satisfied with "spending time" with her or "cleaning around the house" because those were things I had already done for her. Like most children, all I wanted was to make my mom feel special on the one holiday dedicated to her.

That led me to buying gifts that were very much hit or miss.

I know my story is far from unique and there are children and husbands right now racking their brains for the perfect gift.

With only a few days to go before the big holiday, Mixbook is out with a list of the most and least appreciated gifts for mom in 2025.

The Best Mother's Day Gifts According to New York Moms

Roughly 2,500 moms were asked to reveal their worst and best gifts. They were also asked to explain how such gifts made them feel.

The best gifts, according to mom, are handmade. Roughly 28% of moms said they appreciate handmade gifts most because it meant time and effort was put into the present.

They also love special experiences, with 21% listing off a brunch date, day at the spa, or thoughtful family outing as potential ideas.

Another 10% admitted they would love a day where they didn't have to do anything at all - and that includes cooking, thinking about cleaning, or taking care of chores.

Coming in as the final top-appreciated gift was a luxury or high-end present, with 4% of moms saying they enjoy the gesture.

The Worst Mother's Day Gifts According to New York Moms

On the other end of the spectrum were gifts that made moms feel inadequate or that their family is quietly telling them, "You should be doing more."

Here are the top 8 most-unwanted Mother's Day gifts.

Weight loss products - 33% Cleaning supplies - 27% Cookbooks - 16% Chocolates from another holiday - 6% Gas station flowers - 5% Self-help books - 5% Last-minute homemade coupon book - 5% Gift cards to YOUR favorite store - 3%

Emergency Gift Ideas to Give on Mother's Day

If you purchased any of the above and don't have time to head back to the store, the moms answering the poll got your back.

The quick fixes that tend to smooth things over the best were as follows:

Cash Hugs and hopes for forgiveness (groveling) A long, distraction-free phone call to the person of their choice A handmade IOU card

The moms also said they would appreciate a genuine grand gesture, like going on a picnic that they didn't have to pack a thing for or reservations to a destination they've always wanted or love going to visit.

In all, 55% of respondents said they appreciate any effort, even if the gift missed the mark. On the other hand, 24% admitted feeling disappointed when a gift felt rushed or if the gift was obviously not meant for them.

That being said, the best thing one can do when shopping for Mother's Day presents is to put some genuine thought behind the purchase. They are apparently very astute in figuring out if a gift was an impulse grab...

