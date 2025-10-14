UPD Arrests Maintenance Worker After Alleged Sexual Advance

Police in Utica have arrested a maintenance worker after he was accused of allegedly entering a female tenant's bedroom, removing his clothes and tried to force her to have sex.

Police arrested 54-year-old Richard Melendez and charged him with aggravated sexual abuse in the third degree after police say he used his job as an excuse to enter the woman's apartment, strip naked, and attempt to perform unwanted sexual activity. Police say Melendez is also a sex offender and he failed to update his employment status, as required by state law.

According to Utica Police, on October 3rd, 2025 police units were informed of a sexual assault complaint that occurred at an apartment complex on Bleecker Street. Upon speaking with the victim, it was learned that a maintenance worker had entered her apartment under the guise of performing work to the apartment. While inside, police say the worker entered the female’s bedroom and remained there for a period of time. The victim entered her bedroom to see what work was being performed and says she noticed that he had removed all of his clothing and was making inappropriate gestures to her.

The male then approached the female and forcibly placed her on the bed and attempted to perform unwanted sexual acts. Police say the woman was able to free herself and the male eventually left and she called police.

The case was assigned to a member of the Criminal Investigations Division and a positive identification of the suspect was developed. The investigation is continuing.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from Utica Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler

Photographer Captures Stunning Northern Lights Show in Adirondacks Shane Muckey captured stunning pictures of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams