Woman Charged with Attempting to Start Fire At Kennedy Plaza Apartments
Utica Police have charged a woman with attempted arson for allegedly trying to start one inside of the Kennedy Plaza Apartments.
Police were called to the complex just after 3:00 a.m. on Monday morning after a call from a tenant of the building. A man living in one of the apartments said while inside his unit, he noticed his hallway floor mat was on fire and that someone was trying to pushed the lit may under his door.
The victim ran to the door to try and put the fire out and saw a woman standing on the other side of the door who he was familiar with, Utica Police said. The woman was later identified as 47-year-old Doretha Rolle.
Police have charged her with attempted arson in the fourth degree.
The floor mat that was set ablaze was ultimately extinguished by the resident and it did not spread further.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]