Wolfspeed to Close Durham Plant, Will Invest in “Profitable” Marcy Facility

During their quarterly earnings report, Wolfspeed announced it will be closing it's facility in Durham, North Carolina, and it will accelerate plans to build its 200-millimeter chip factory in the Mohawk Valley, according to a media report from WRAL. The company said it will be announcing further plans regarding its closure in North Carolina.

According to the company report, the new Mohawk Valley plant is producing results at “significantly” lower costs than the Durham plant, according to WRAL.

“This improved profitability gives us the confidence to accelerate the shift of our device fabrication to Mohawk Valley, while we assess the timing of the closure of our 150mm device fabricator in Durham,” the company said.

According to Wolfspeed CEO Gregg Lowe, the company will remained based in Durham and have a substantial employee presence there.

The company will announce more regarding the closure in its next earnings call in November.

