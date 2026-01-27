Save of the Day Foundation Raffle – $75K or a New Corvette

Rob Esche's Save of the Day Foundation (SOTD) is ready for its huge raffle at this Saturday's Utica Comets game. A maximum of 2,000 tickets will be sold for $100 each and the winner will get their choice of a new 2026 Chevy Corvette from Davidson Chevrolet, or a cash option of $75,000.

Which would you take? The car or the cash?

There are a few stipulations if you win, but it's pretty evident that you'll come out in the positive.

If the CASH option is selected, SOTD will withhold 24% of winnings, or $18,000 and remit with a Form W-2G to the IRS on behalf of the winner. The winner will receive the net cash, $57,000 after withholding.

If the winner selects the Corvette, they'll be responsible for paying all applicable taxes---including 24% of the vehicle’s fair market value for federal income tax---before the vehicle is released.

All in all it's a pretty awesome deal considering your investment is just $100. And the odds are pretty amazing as well for example, if a person buys one ticket, the worst odds possible will be a 1 in 2,000 chance of winning - and, the odds improve by one for each ticket you purchase. Not bad, considering the odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292,201,338, no matter how many tickets you buy.

The good news is the the purchase is tax deductible and all of the money raised will benefit the Save of the Day Foundation which helps kids and charities throughout the region.

The Rob Esche “Save of the Day” Foundation, Inc., is committed to enhancing the lives of children and families throughout the Mohawk Valley and partnering with other charitable organizations to directly impact the quality of life in our community. The Foundation is devoted to raising funds annually through special events, a partnership with the Utica Comets and Utica City FC organizations, and direct fundraising activities to benefit the Mohawk Valley community.

Since its inception, the Rob Esche “Save of the Day” Foundation, Inc., has raised millions of dollars to support children and families in the Mohawk Valley. The goal is twofold: first, the Foundation is committed to providing financial assistance to children who are facing life threatening conditions. Secondly, knowing that children’s lives can be affected in other ways, the Foundation expanded its support to area non-profit organizations whose work addresses critical issues in our community that impact families.

You can purchase tickets at the game Saturday, at the Adirondack Bank Center, as well as at Tailor and the Cook, Aqua Vino, 72 Tavern and Grill, and at Babes at Harbor Point. Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking here.

The Top 10 Snowiest Cities in New York State If you love all things winter, then chances are you live in one of these cities. Road Snacks compiled a new list of the state's snowiest places by looking into their annual snowfall rates and determining the average amount.

So hang onto your snow shovels. This list throws some major curveballs - but it's all facts. Gallery Credit: Megan