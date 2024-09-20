It's almost time to push back the clocks... but will this be the last time we ever do that in New York?

It's been 2 years since the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill that would effectively end the annual changing of the clocks.

The Sunshine Protection Act aimed to make daylight saving time permanent and the measure garnered immense support across the nation.

Unfortunately, the bill failed to pass the House of Representatives, and Americans were again saddled with the responsibility of changing their sleeping habits twice a year.

So far only two states have permanently locked the clocks: Arizona and Hawaii.

While it is unknown if action will ever be taken on a federal level ever again, several states have tried ending the practice; including New York.

Last year, State Senator Joe Griffo joined lawmakers on the other side of the aisle to introduce a pair of bills to make DST permanent. Both bills stalled in committee and failed to make it to a vote.

State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a Rotterdam Democrat, says the fight is far from over to lock the clocks permanently. According to Spectrum News, it seems the lawmaker will try to reintroduce a similar bill if more New Yorkers voice support for it.

It is likely Griffo will co-sign the measure, as he believes the benefits of changing the clocks on a bi-annual basis have declined.

He, along with numerous health officials, have cited data that found an increase in heart attacks, stroke, and even death when the clocks change.

A recent study, as reported by USClaims, found a spike in fatal car crashes after switching the clocks.

Dr. Kelly Carden, president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, campaigned to have the clocks permanently locked year round.

Studies consistently show the spring transition to daylight saving time is associated with negative consequences for health, safety, and productivity.

Other studies suggest students in school exhibit interruptions that impact their productivity and grades following the bi-annual practice.

On another note, psychologists claim "falling back" an hour in the fall leads to a rise in depression rates.

The term is coined Seasonal Affective Disorder, where people report a rise in mood disorders due to losing an hour of sun exposure in the afternoon.

Time will only tell if New York, or the rest of the country, will make a firm decision on what to do with daylight saving time.

Until then, get ready to roll back an hour on November 3 and hope that this will truly be the last time we have to deal with this archaic practice.

