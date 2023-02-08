It would normally take a few days or up to a week to get a replacement debit or credit card - now it looks like it could take up to 8 weeks. Yes, debit and credit card replacements are the latest everyday item to make it on the backorder list.

Locally, the problem is already causing issues at one popular federal credit union in the Utica area. A customer complaining to WIBX through our YouTube feed says her card has expired and so far the credit union can't tell her when the replacement card will be sent out.

It seems that towards the end of last year, one of the major manufacturing suppliers of credit cards had a "critical equipment failure" that has affected banking institutions around the country. Furthermore, there already was a shortage because of the ongoing chip shortage worldwide , which is causing possible delays as long as three months.

Get our free mobile app

We sincerely apologize for debit card delivery delays. We know that having your debit card in hand is important, and we are working to get it to you as quickly as possible. One of the largest card producers in the country had a critical equipment failure that is delaying the production and shipment of cards. This is impacting hundreds of financial institutions, with card orders taking 30 days or more to be fulfilled and delivered. -NuMark Credit Union in the Chicago area

It used to take about 10 days for a credit or debit card to arrive, today with the supply interruption it's taking up to three months, according to NPR.

Experts say the average delivery time to receive a new credit or debit card is now 6 to 8 weeks.

Analysts told NPR that consumers should consider digital wallets as the worldwide shortage of cards is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

This Home is a Former 3-Story Bank that Includes a Magnificent Vault and Elevator 216 Main Street in Pawtucket, Rhode Island listed by Kira Greene of Compass

Too Hot to Handle: 20 Country Songs That Got Banned What do Morgan Wallen, Loretta Lynn and Lil Nas X all have in common? They — and many more country artists — have all released songs that wound up getting banned on country radio. Here are some of the most controversial country songs of all time.