Which NY Casino Swept Industry Magazine’s Food and Beverage Awards?

Which New York casino received several awards for food and entertainment from Casino Player's Magazine? Yup, you guess it: The Turning Stone Resort and Casino earned 14 awards from the magazine including Best Overall Dining, Best Overall Entertainment and Best New Restaurant in New York from the 2024 Best of Dining and Nightlife Awards.

Among the awards this year, Turning Stone’s newest restaurant and nightlife venue – NY Rec & Social Club – was named the #1 Best New Restaurant. Opening only five months ago, NY Rec & Social Club is an elevated sports lounge and nightlife hotspot with weekly events and Resident DJs spinning every weekend. Casino Player Magazine also distinguished Turning Stone as the resort with the most Best of Dining & Nightlife awards of any casino property in New York State.

attachment-TinRooster_Entertainment loading...

First Place Awards: Best of Dining in New York

● Best Overall Dining

● Best Overall Entertainment

● Best New Restaurant: NY Rec & Social Club

● Best Food Hall: The Food Hall

● Best Sushi: Sushi Sushi

● Best View: TS Steakhouse

● Best Outdoor Dining: Wildflowers

● Best Steakhouse: TS Steakhouse

● Best Breakfast: Emerald Restaurant

● Best Coffee Shop: Opals

● Best Romantic Restaurant: TS Steakhouse

● Best Desserts: Opals

● Best Happy Hour: Upstate Tavern

● Best Craft Beer Selection: Upstate Tavern

attachment-TLWCS_Food loading...

TS Food court renovation Food Hall Robert Mescavage loading...

attachment-TS NY Rec & Social Club Fan Cave loading...

attachment-TS NY Rec & Social Club1 loading...

How do They Select the Winners?

The magazine’s annual Best of Dining & Nightlife Award winners are hand-selected by casino visitors and magazine editors, evaluating gaming properties across the country. Casino Player Magazine recognized Turning Stone for its world-class amenities, unparalleled guest service and unique range of signature restaurants and entertainment options, according to the magazine.

Turning Stone’s restaurants have received several awards over the last several years. Forbes Travel Guide recognized two of Turning Stone’s restaurants – TS Steakhouse and Wildflowers – with its prestigious Four-Star Award, and Wine Spectator Magazine named several of Turning Stone’s restaurants with its highly respected Awards of Excellence for their outstanding wine lists. Turning Stone earned nearly 20 OpenTable Diners’ Choice Awards, specifically recognizing Wildflowers, TS Steakhouse, Peach Blossom and Pino Bianco.

TS Steakhouse outdoor deck TS Steakhouse outdoor seating 21st floor. Robert Mescavage loading...

attachment-TS_SushiSushi loading...

Hal Silverman Studio Sushi Sushi at Turning Stone Hal Silverman Studio loading...

Robert Mescavage Outdoor seating at Wildflower inside the Lodge hotel. Robert Mescavage loading...

attachment-Upstate Tavern Tap Closeup loading...

Robert Mescavage Upstate Tavern. Robert Mescavage loading...

Turning Stone Resort Casino Boozy shakes at Upstate Tavern. Hal Silverman loading...

10 Thrilling Things to Do in Upstate New York This Summer Gallery Credit: Megan