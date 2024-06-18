Get ready for another blitz of auroral activity - unfortunately, only certain parts of the state will be able to watch the show. At least for now.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute have both updated their auroral activity forecasts and predict a geometric storm could impact some of New York State.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks uses a geomagnetic index, known as Kp, which rates the likelihood of auroral activity between 0 and 9. The higher the number, the more likely they are.

Currently, Kp is set at a 4, which signals "moderate" activity.

The NOAA updated its forecast map to show the probable "view line" of tonight's expected show.

Sadly, just the tippity top of Upstate New York is favored to be a part of the view line, but it is possible nearby regions could catch some auroral activity.

As always, even if nothing happens, New York still has plenty of catches to see this breathtaking celestial event.

If you're unable to see the aurora for whatever reason tonight, you can always catch the Canadian Space Agency stream a live feed of the skies in Yellowknife, which is an auroral hotspot.

When was the last time you were able to catch the aurora borealis? Let us know by giving us a shout via the station app's chat feature below.

