Weather- Will this New Hurricane Ruin Our Return to Warm and Sunny?

We're about the leave this cold and rainy spell in the Mohawk Valley and replace it with more warmer than normal weather along with abnormally dry sunny skies. But, will the hurricane hitting the Southeast ultimately ruin our return to nice fall weather?

As of right now, it looks like the hurricane will have no affect on our weather.

Here's the 10-Day Weather Forecast for Utica, Rome, and the Mohawk Valley (Starting September 26, 2024)

The upcoming 10 days in the Utica-Rome and Mohawk Valley area will feature a typical early autumn pattern, with somewhat cooler temperatures, scattered showers, and sunny intervals. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

September 26 (Thursday):

The day will start cool with temperatures around 66°F, with a 100% chance of rain.

September 27 (Friday):

Fog in the morning will give way to sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

September 28-29 (Saturday-Sunday):

Over the weekend, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures moving back into the low to mid 70s. Partly Cloudy Saturday, with m ore sunshine on Sunday.

September 30 (Monday):

The start of the week brings a bit warmer weather with sunshine High 75.

October 1-2 (Tuesday-Wednesday):

The first days of October will continue to bring cooler, cloudier weather. Expect more frequent rain showers, especially on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s, with overnight lows dipping into the 50s.

October 3-5 (Thursday-Sunday):

The week rounds off with beautiful partly cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid-70s.

Not bad for the beginning of October.

