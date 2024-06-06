The National Weather Service is warning Central New York that a string of heavy storms could rip through the area on Thursday, June 6.

According to NWS Binghamton, which tracks weather for Oneida, Onondaga, Herkimer, Madison, and surrounding counties, the area is at an increased risk for isolated severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

The weather watcher says it's possible for storms to begin moving through the area in the late morning hours, starting from the western part of the state. This system is anticipated to strengthen as it nears the I-81 corridor by early afternoon and grow to a few localized storms.

Thunderstorms could become severe and produce torrential rains and damaging winds. Downpours are also expected, so be sure to have your umbrella handy.

The main concerns for June 6 are the strong winds, local heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

For the latter, it is advised to be away from all bodies of water when thunder is heard. Those in elevated areas, like hills and peaks, should immediately head to lower ground. Avoid seeking shelter beneath a tree or under a rocky overhang.

It is best to wait out storms with frequent lightning indoors. Those with pets who are reactive to thunder and lightning should plan ahead to ensure they don't panic.

Currently, all of Utica, Oneonta, Binghamton, Monticello, and a portion of Ithaca are included in the Severe Weather Outlook.

The NWS further added in a statement:

The best chance for severe storms will be east of the Finger Lakes with strong to damaging winds as the main threat. Heavy downpours are expected to accompany these storms, allowing for a small chance of flash flooding, especially across flood prone areas.

This system is expected to move out of the area early this evening, but lingering showers are still possible through the overnight.

