Police Arrest Upstate NY Man on Charges of Failure to Comply

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Marshall man on charges that he failed to comply with a routine stop in the village of Waterville while riding an ATV on the street back in September.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, on September 13, 2025, a patrol deputy attempted to stop a black ATV that had been operating recklessly in the Village of Waterville. The operator fled on Sanger Avenue before then returning to the deputy’s location in the village. Maciol says the deputy attempted a second effort to stop and identify the operator and police say he ultimately fled a second time onto White Street at a high rate of speed.

Members of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and were alerted by civilians to the identity of the individual. An arrest warrant was applied for and issued.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Ethan Weeks of Waterville after he surrendered this week on October 21, 2025. Weeks was processed at the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building and charged with the following:

-2 counts of Unlawfully Fleeing a Police Officer 3rd degree

-Reckless driving

-Speeding

-Failure to stop at a stop sign

-Failure to keep right

-Improper U turn

-Inadequate muffler

-Operating an ATV on highway

-Failure to comply with order

Weeks was transported to Central Arraignment and subsequently released to return to Waterville Village Court at a later date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

